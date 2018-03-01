Vettel Hoping For More Driving in Second Test after Disrupted Opener

Sebastian Vettel hopes next weeks second pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is more useful after Scuderia Ferrari were only able to complete two hundred and ninety-eight laps across the four days this week.

The German completed one hundred and twenty laps on Thursday as weather conditions finally improved, with the temperatures rising above ten degrees Celsius for the first time this week, and it allowed Vettel to complete some significant running on Pirelli’s soft compound having started the day on intermediates.

Vettel lost some track time when conditions were improving, but with limited running for both himself and team-mate Kimi Räikkönen in the opening three days, he is hoping next weeks second and final test offers better opportunities to learn more about the SF71H ahead of the first race of the season in Australia.

“The afternoon wasn’t exactly ideal,” said Vettel, who finished third fastest on the day behind Lewis Hamilton and Stoffel Vandoorne, “because of the track conditions and also a bit of time lost in the garage to sort out a few details.

“I’d have liked to have driven more, but we can do that next week, when we will start to get a clearer picture.”