Williams’ Paddy Lowe: “We’ve recorded huge amounts of data”

Paddy Lowe felt Williams Martini Racing made the most of the difficult conditions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during the first pre-season test as they came away with a lot of information about their FW41.

Lance Stroll, Sergey Sirotkin and Robert Kubica completed a combined two hundred and seventy-six laps across the four days in Spain, with one hundred and one of them being completed on the final day on Thursday.

Lowe, the chief technical officer of the Grove-based team, was pleased that there were no technical issues throughout the test, and that everyone played their part in gathering significant amounts of data that will only aid them going into next weeks second test.

“It’s been a very difficult week weather-wise but actually, we’re very happy to have made the most of the conditions we had,” said Lowe.

“We’ve recorded huge amounts of data and we’ve achieved a lot of very reliable running without any failure and we’ve had our first look at the performance of the car on laps, although the final afternoon was the only day of anything like reasonable temperatures for running a racing car.

“A great job has been done by the team considering this car had not even fired up a week ago and a great job by Lance, Sergey and Robert to manage the car in such difficult conditions without causing any damage.

“We look forward to coming back next week for hopefully some warmer weather when we gear up for some more representative performance testing.”