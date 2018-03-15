Wolff Says F1 Chiefs Should Not ‘Provoke’ Marchionne Amid Pull Out Threats

Toto Wolff believes Formula 1’s bosses should not ‘provoke’ Scuderia Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne, as he believes the threat to pull the Italian outfit from Formula 1 is a real one.

Marchionne has frequently warned Formula 1 chiefs and Liberty Media that he could pull the Maranello-based team from the sport if the future regulations do not suit him or the team, and Wolff, the Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport and the team boss of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport, feels the threat should be taken seriously.

Wolff believes Formula 1 needs Ferrari more than the other way around, and it would be in the best interests of those in control not to go to far in provoking Marchionne to go through with the threat and walk away from the sport.

“Don’t provoke Sergio Marchionne,” Wolff is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “I think that F1 needs Ferrari more than Ferrari needs F1.

“And he has an understanding and a vision of what the DNA in F1 needs to represent for Ferrari, and as he is a no nonsense guy.

“If he doesn’t see the value for his brand he is going to call it a day. Very easy. With no regret. So, you better not mess with him.”