Wrigley Joins JTR For Second Carrera Cup GB Campaign

Tom Wrigley has been announced as JTR’s fourth and final driver for the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB as he enters his second season in the championship.

The 2016 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup champion’s maiden Carrera Cup GB campaign came with In2 Racing and featured some mixed results as he adapted to the series.

An early podium finish at Donington Park, which came due to exclusions for two JTR cars, was the highlight of a campaign which featured two other top six finishes.

For 2018, Wrigley has made the move to JTR as they also embark on their second season in the championship with a formidable four car entry.

Wrigley will join fellow former Supercup front-runner Jamie Orton, 2018/19 Porsche GB Junior driver Daniel Harper and third year contender Lewis Plato.

The Welshman will be hard to miss as he runs an eye-catching orange and white livery, courtesy of new title sponsors MSS KITS.

Wrigley has been a permanent presence in the TOCA paddock since the end of 2014, and starred with nine victories on his way to Supercup title success.