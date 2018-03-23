Yelloly leads Fach Auto Tech Porsche Supercup lineup

Nick Yelloly will lead Jaap van Lagen and Christof Langer in a bid to take the 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup title with the Swiss-based Fach Auto Tech team.

Marking the sixth year of competition in the championship for the team, they are looking to build on the numerous victories, podiums and drivers titles they have already claimed.

For Yelloly it marks the his first full time attempt on the championship after competing at the British Grand Prix in 2016, and then in two Supercup races last year, narrowly missing out on a podium finish at the double-header at Spa Francorchamps.

The British driver also took the Vice champion spot in Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland in 2017 whilst taking on the role of Sahara Force India F1 Team simulator and development driver.

“Driving for Fach Auto Tech this year is a fantastic opportunity for me and I’d like to thank all those concerned,” said Yelloly.

“The Swiss are one of the most successful Supercup teams and definitely the best choice for my personal development”

“The Porsche Mobil1 Supercup is one of the most prestigious and demanding GT championships and my goal is to claim big victories with Fach Auto Tech.”

Joining Yelloly at the team is veteran Dutchman Jaap van Lagen, “I’m really looking forward to driving with Fach Auto Tech, I love GT sport and have close ties with Porsche, “ said van Lagen.

“I’ve also known the team for a long time. In 2015, we were able to celebrate victory together at our Supercup guest drive in Monaco.

“We’re all on the road in the same car during the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, which means driver performance is crucial. And that’s what I particularly appreciate about this series.”

Christof Langer moves from the MRS Cup-Racing team after two seasons to Fach Auto Tech for 2018.

“I’m very proud to have three extremely good drivers again in 2018,” said team manager Alex Fach.

“Jaap and Christof are two experienced drivers, who’ve already driven in the Supercup. And Nick’s already done a super job in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland,

“I’m convinced that this blend will allow us to launch an extremely strong team, which can build on past achievements and fight for titles.”