Yoluc Adds Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup Races to 2018 Schedule

Salih Yoluc has added the five Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup races to his FIA World Endurance Championship commitments after joining RAM Racing in the Pro-Am Class.

Yoluc, who will race for TF Sport in WEC, will partner once more with British racer Euan Hankey at RAM Racing, with Turkish star believing that the partnership that began in 2015 and has taken in races in the Michelin Le Mans Cup, European Le Mans Series and World Endurance Championship can fight for class wins in 2018.

Salih, who was the first ever Turkish driver to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 2017, has four previous starts in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, and took two podium finishes with the Oman Racing Team with TF Sport outfit last year.

“It’s great to being doing the whole of the Blancpain Endurance Cup,” said Salih. “I really enjoyed the rounds I did last year and this opportunity with RAM Racing is one not to be missed.

“I have Euan alongside me again; we have a great history together going back to winning the Dubai 24H in 2015, then going through the ranks of the Michelin Le Mans Cup, ELMS and now WEC with him too!

“So, we’ll be looking for wins and I think the combination we have will enable us to fight for the top step of the podium.”