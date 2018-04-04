2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB: Brands Hatch Indy – Preview

A new season is upon us and the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB series is ready to roar around the Kent tarmac once again. With media day and another official test day out of the way, fans will get the chance to see the drivers in their first competitive race weekend of the year. Here is our rundown of what to expect.

What happened in 2017 at Brands Hatch?

Dan Cammish took back-to-back victories to start the season on a high after fending off advances from Charlie Eastwood and Dino Zamparelli. The result would put Cammish four points ahead of Eastwood and a further eight points in front of Zaparelli and Tom Oliphant.

A strong showing from GP3 race winner Tio Ellinas on his first Carrera Cup GB weekend impressed many has he made his debut with JTR.

In Pro-Am 1 Alex Martin and Greg Caton shared victories while Shamus Jennings and Iain Dockerill were victorious in Pro-Am 2.

You can read the full race reports from last year here – Porsche Carrera Cup GB Round 1 Report | Porsche Carrera Cup GB Round 2 Report

What should I look out for this year?

The introduction of the new generation Porsche Carrera GT3 Cup car means things will get faster on track and should introduce some spectacular racing throughout the weekend. Reigning champion Charlie Eastwood has moved on to the FIA World Endurance Championship and both Dan Cammish and Tom Oliphant have moved up to BTCC it gives a chance for new stars to shine through.

Dino Zamparelli will no doubt be pushing for victory along with Tio Ellinas while PCCGB Junior Scholarship winner Daniel Harper makes his full-season debut along with finalists George Gamble and Esmee Hawkey. Tom Wrigley and Lewis Plato also return in the Pro category.

A familar face on the TOCA package returns as 2002 British Touring Car Championship Production class title winner James Kaye makes his Carrera Cup GB bow, his last outing in BTCC was in 2013 when he took third place in the Jack Sears Trophy for AMD Tuning.

Other names the BTCC regulars will recognise are Dan Welch and Richard Hawken, who will both line up in the Am category as they look to take on the class frontrunners Shamus Jennings and Peter Kyle-Henney, who is chasing his first title after missing out by one point last season.

A entry list for the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season can be found here.

What is the schedule for the weekend?

Friday 6 April

General testing – Two 45 minute sessions

Saturday 7 April

11:00 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Qualifying – 30 minute session

Sunday 8 April

10:00 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Round 1 – 34 Laps

15:40 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Round 2 – 34 Laps

Where can I watch the Porsche Carrera Cup GB?

Tickets are available at Brands Hatch on the day, you can also buy tickets in advance here. ITV4 will be showing both races live, this channel is available on Freeview (Channel 24), Freesat (Channel 117), Sky (Channel 120 – HD / 268 – SD) and Virgin Media (Channel 118 – UK / Channel 132 – Ireland).

How can I keep up to date with all of the action over the weekend?

Aside from visiting Brands Hatch or watching on the TV, The Checkered Flag will be following the complete 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB series in-depth throughout the year, you can follow our dedicated PCCGB Facebook page here. The official Twitter handle for the series is @CarreraCupGB along with the hashtag #CarreraCupGB.

Where is Brands Hatch circuit?

Brands Hatch Circuit, Fawkham, Longfield, Kent, DA3 8NG