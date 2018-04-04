Alex Brundle joins CEFC TRSM Racing for FIA WEC Superseason assault

Alex Brundle will be joining the CEFC TRSM Racing for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship Superseason in the LMP1 category alongside Oliver Rowland and another yet-to-be-announced driver.

Talking about the signing Graeme Lowdon, President and Sporting Director said, “We are very happy to have Alex join the team for this season. We have raced alongside him for a few years so have seen first hand his talents. We have been in contact for a long time so it is good to have him on board.

“It is a new challenge for us with LMP1 this year but we are looking forward to getting the season started.”

Brundle spent 2017 with the Jackie Chan DC Racing team in LMP2, with their best result at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans when they claimed second in class and third overall. This season the Brit drove again for the team at the Rolex 24 of Daytona and then for United Autosports at Sebring.

“I would like to thank CEFC TRSM Racing for this opportunity, it is great to work with TRS again. I have been lucky enough to enjoy success at the highest level in LMP2 cars, both at Le Mans and in the WEC so I feel ready and excited to make the natural progression to LMP1.

“I can’t wait to experience the extra power and grip of the top endurance class for the new WEC Superseason and I’m looking forward to getting started on this new challenge.”