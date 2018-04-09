“An Opportunity Lost” – Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez feels like it “was an opportunity lost” after finishing twelfth in the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Perez started twelfth but was spun round at turn four by Brendon Hartley, dropping the Mexican to the back of the field.

“It feels like an opportunity lost because my race was effectively over on lap one.” Said Perez. “We knew how important it was to stay out of trouble, but there was nothing I could do to avoid what happened.

“I made a pretty good start, but Brendon [Hartley] lost control of his car and spun me around.

“I had a lot of damage to the floor and that cost me performance for the rest of the race.

“Despite that, I nearly made it back into the points, but in the end there was no chance to do it.”

Perez believes his Sahara Force India F1 Team can look at the positives from the weekend and get his first points of the season.

“We can look at some positives: it was a fun race, with lots of battles and we are making progress with the car.

“I hope we can continue the good work and be quicker in China, where we will hopefully get more performance from our package.”