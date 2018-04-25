Andrew Jordan and Topi Heikkinen set for World RX return at Silverstone Speedmachine festival

Andrew Jordan will make a return to rallycross action next month when he joins the MJP Racing Team Austria squad alongside Toomas Heikkinen in their all-new 2018 Ford Fiesta LionRX3 Supercars at Silverstone’s inaugural Speedmachine festival.

The fourth round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship makes its Silverstone debut after switching away from the home of rallycross at Lydden Hill this year and Jordan is glad to be part of the action.

“I’m really excited to be coming back to the World Rallycross Championship, and I could not have picked a better event than Speedmachine, which looks set to take the sport to a whole new level and an even wider audience,” he enthused.

“As the ‘Home of British Motor Racing’, there’s something truly special about Silverstone and although I’ve not raced consistently in the discipline for more than a decade, rallycross will always be my first love and every opportunity I get to rekindle that flame is a total no-brainer for me.



“I’m under no illusions about the size of the challenge ahead of me, because the calibre in World RX’s Supercar field is tougher than ever right now, but I’ll certainly be doing my best to keep the home crowd on the edge of their seats.”

While Jordan hasn’t been racing in rallycross regularly, he has attended most rounds (that don’t clash with his BTCC commitments) alongside Andrew Coley in the commentary box for the TV coverage.

“We’re delighted to welcome Andrew back to the grid at Speedmachine,” added World RX Managing Director for IMG, Paul Bellamy. “What was already shaping up to be a very special weekend indeed has just gained even more appeal with the addition of a front-running British driver to the headlining Supercar class.

“Fans will be well-accustomed to hearing Andrew’s insightful and engaging commentary, which has been an integral element of our TV broadcasts, but he remains a racing driver at heart and duelling wheel-to-wheel out on the circuit is what he does best. I have no doubt that ‘AJ’ will be pushing flat-out from the start, and we look forward to seeing how he gets on.”

Jordan will be joined by 2013 Global Rallycross Champion Topi Heikkinen who has been with the EKS RX squad for the past two seasons, taking four podium positions during his time with the team.