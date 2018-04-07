Aston Martin ‘Extremely Pleased’ with Liberty Media Blueprints for F1 Future

Aston Martin Racing’s possible arrival into Formula 1 in 2021 as an engine supplier will be more likely if Liberty Media’s blueprints for the sports future do get enforced, according to their CEO Andy Palmer.

The planned engine regulations for 2021 is to make them much cheaper than what the current engines cost, while the hybrid units also must remain road relevant, with Palmer admitting Aston Martin are ‘extremely pleased’ with Liberty Media’s plans for Formula 1’s future.

Aston Martin has already increased its presence in Formula 1 by partnering with Red Bull Racing as their title sponsor for 2018, but the British manufacturer still have intentions of becoming a more integral part of the sport by becoming an fully-fledged engine supplier, and should they do so, they would likely join the existing quartet of Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Renault Sport and Honda on the grid, while other parties, such as Porsche, are also looking at their options.

“We are extremely pleased to hear today’s news regarding the future of Formula 1,” said Palmer on Twitter. “These prospective changes support many of the requirements needed for Aston Martin to enter the sport as an engine supplier.

“This is a very positive step in the right direction.”