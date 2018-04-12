Back To Back Races Are Challenging Admits Guenther Steiner

Haas F1 Team team principal Guenther Steiner admits “it’s challenging” having back to back races at the start of the season as the team arrived for the 2018 Chinese Grand Prix.

The race in Shanghai follows directly after Bahrain last weekend and offers the first test of teams resources.

“It’s not easy.” Said Steiner. “It’s challenging, especially at the beginning of the season.

“It’s more difficult because you have a limited amount of spares, so you need to be very careful what you send to Bahrain and that you’ve got enough to go on to China.

“It’s not easy having a back-to-back at the beginning of the season, but we always say we’re the best, and that’s why we need to get it done, and that involved people working hard.”

Steiner also believes the decision by Pirelli to miss out the supersoft tyres and have a jump from ultrasoft to soft will not have too big an affect on the events in Shanghai.

“I would say it’s not a big issue – you just adapt to it.

“How big the delta will be – we’ll just find that out when we get to the track.

“This is what you’ve got.

“There are big deltas normally between an ultrasoft and a hypersoft anyway”

The opening two races have greatly showcased the trouble of the current cars with overtaking but Steiner has urged people not to judge the situation too soon.

“We shouldn’t judge a season after just a couple of races.

“I would like to see at least four races under our belt, because we shouldn’t jump to a conclusion after the early races of the season.”

The American team scored their first points of the season with Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth in Bahrain but Steiner does not think China will be one of the best tracks for the Haas car this season.

“Normally, our car likes it better when it’s warm, so China is not likely to be one of our favourites.”