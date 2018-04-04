Bahrain Brings Back “Nice Memories” For Brendon Hartley

Brendon Hartley has “nice memories” of the Bahrain International Circuit as he prepares for the second round of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Hartley won his FIA World Endurance Championship in Bahrain in 2015 alongside Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard and is looking forward to returning to the circuit.

“Bahrain is a track I have some nice memories from, it was where we clinched our first world title back in 2015 with Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard in the Porsche LMP1 Team, so I’m really happy to go back there.” said Hartley.

“I wouldn’t say it’s my strongest track on the calendar, but it’s one that I know very well.”

The Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver finished fifteenth and last of the classified runners in Australia but Hartley believes the car will be better in Bahrain.

“We didn’t score points in Melbourne, but there were plenty of positives from the weekend and I believe Bahrain should be a better track for us.”

The New Zealander is still awaiting his first points in the sport and is hoping that it is sixth time lucky.

“My goal for this weekend stays the same: to score my first points in Formula 1.”