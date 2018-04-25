Baku ‘a Difficult Track’ but with ‘Good Overtaking Opportunities’ – Sirotkin

Sergey Sirotkin heads into his fourth Grand Prix with the Williams Martini Racing team this weekend in Azerbaijan still seeking his first top ten finish of his Formula 1 career, and after the success the team had at the Baku Street Circuit in 2017, he cannot wait to get started.

Lance Stroll drove superbly to take a podium finish in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017, whilst his then team-mate Felipe Massa was on for an equally strong result before he suffered a suspension issue.

Sirotkin has scored his own podium results in Baku, finishing twice inside the top three in the GP2 Series’ maiden visit to the track back in 2016 whilst racing for French outfit ART Grand Prix, whilst he also finished inside the points in a one-off outing with the same team at the same venue last year in FIA Formula 2.

The Russian says there is no room for error around the tricky circuit in the Azerbaijan capital, but there is often chances of overtaking, something usually not considered common around street circuits.

“I think Baku is quite a difficult track with a combination of very long, high-speed straights and tricky, hard braking zones,” said Sirotkin. “There’s no room for mistake which makes it quite a good race and it gives you good overtaking opportunities.

“It was a good track for the team last year as they had good success so I’m looking forward to getting there and going racing.”