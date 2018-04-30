Boullier Praises “Relentless” Alonso and “Canny” Vandoorne Following Double Points Finish

McLaren F1 Team Racing Director Eric Boullier was full of praise for the entire McLaren team, following their third double points finish of the season in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With Sunday’s result, the team now has more points after four races than they did for the entire 2017 season, and this is the first time McLaren have had three double points finishes in the first four races since 2011.

Speaking after the race Boullier commented on the teamwork that goes into a race weekend, particularly during the “demanding” race in Baku.

“To bring both cars home in the points today was a pleasant surprise after a relatively tricky weekend in Baku. It’s really worth crediting the teamwork of our strategists, engineers and mechanics, who ensured we were well positioned to benefit from what’s always a tough and demanding race.”

Far from limiting his praise to those in the pits though, Boullier also spoke about drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne who, despite very different races, both managed a points finish.

“But I also want to highlight the efforts of our drivers today: after a hefty knock on the first lap, which was so heavy it punctured two right-hand tyres and broke part of the floor, Fernando drove with relentless focus and intensity, fighting until the last to bring his car home seventh.

“Stoffel didn’t feel particularly comfortable on the Option tyre, and cannily realised that he, along with those drivers immediately around him, was struggling with warm-up issues while behind the late-race Safety Car. It was a good team decision to box for a fresher, hotter set of Options, a gamble that enabled him to quickly pass a cluster of cars ahead and earn another points finish.

“It’s races like these where you earn your mettle, and, while we still have work to do to close the gap to the front, it’s rewarding that we head home with more well-earned world championship points.”

McLaren sit fourth in the Constructors’ Table on thirty-six points, just one ahead of Renault Sport Formula One Team.