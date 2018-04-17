ByKOLLES takes a “significant” step forward

ByKOLLES Racing is confident it has taken a “significant” step forward in terms of both performance and reliability for the 2018-19 World Endurance Championship super season.

The team struggled in the WEC last season, retiring from two of the four races it competed in, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which ended after just seven laps for the squad.

But a strong performance at the Prologue test leaves the team confident heading into the first race of the super season.

“We are currently evaluating the huge amount of data collected in Paul Ricard where all our drivers did a very professional job, allowing us to be fast and comfortably in control of our non-hybrid competitors while further learning and developing our car,” said Boris Bermes, head of race/test and general operation.

“What we saw of the new aero-kit represents a significant step-up with more to come. We made a good step in terms of reliability and finished the test with the second highest number of laps within all LMP cars.”

Despite a difficult 2017, ByKOLLES will once again field an Enso CLM P1/01 Nismo for the upcoming season.

Team principal Manfredi Ravetto believes the team is almost ready to go racing but more tests are scheduled before the first race of the season at Spa.

“We are almost ready for going to race. We will conduct another aero test on an airfield and a performance test for a last pre-season race simulation by the end of the month.”

British driver Oliver Webb is the only driver so far confirmed for the 2018-19 season, with his two team-mates expected to be announced shortly.