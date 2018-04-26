Carlos Sainz Jr: “Any Small Error Will Be Punished”

Carlos Sainz Jr. is well aware that any mistake will be punished as he arrives in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The streets of Baku are slightly different to its fellow street circuits on the calendar and Sainz knows he must keep his concentration up all weekend if he is to get a result.

“It’s difficult to draw comparisons from the Baku track layout to Monaco or Singapore, even if it’s a street circuit.” Said Sainz

“They are all very different and unique. What I will say is it’s a very tough circuit to race at, not necessarily tougher than Monaco, but it gets quite close to it and any small error will be punished.

“You have to keep concentration levels high all weekend. Last year’s race was spectacular for the fans and I had an interesting afternoon myself.

“After a compromised start to avoid contact, I dropped near the back of the pack but I managed to finish eighth, which was very satisfying. The most impressive part of the track is the castle section and Sainz knows he is lucky to be able to drive this track

“It seems a cool place with a blend of modern and old architecture. The medieval castle is very impressive and we are lucky to drive past it on every lap. I think that’s very unique and some of the photos you see are very cool and different.”

Sainz has three points from the opening three races and is pleased with the direction the Renault Sport Formula One Team are going.

“In general, I think these three first races have been quite positive and the whole team is showing great commitment to achieve our objectives.

“On my side, I have had the chance to try different set ups in the car and I’m confident we’re heading in the right direction. We have to keep up the good work and always try to improve to bring as many points home as possible.”