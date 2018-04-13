Carlos Sainz Jr.: “I am sure we can perform strongly here”

Carlos Sainz Jr. is looking to put the frustration of missing out on a points finish during last weekends Bahrain Grand Prix behind him as he attempts to return to the top ten this weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Renault Sport Formula One Team driver could only finish eleventh after losing out to Esteban Ocon on the final point on offer to extend his misfortune in Bahrain after four consecutive years without scoring a point in the country.

Despite the result last weekend, Sainz believes Renault can have a strong Chinese Grand Prix this weekend on a circuit he has scored points on two of his three previous visits.

“It was a frustrating weekend in the end and we ended narrowly off the points,” said Sainz. “I’m keen to brush that one aside and get set for the next race.

“Now all my focus is on China and I’m looking forward to having a positive weekend. It is a track I enjoy a lot and I am sure we can perform strongly here.”

Sainz looks back at his performance in China last year, which saw him start the race on slick tyres, the only driver on the grid to do so, and he was ultimately rewarded with a seventh place finish in what he feels is one of his most memorable races of his Formula 1 career.

“Last year’s race was certainly one of my more memorable Grand Prix,” said the Spaniard, who was racing for Scuderia Toro Rosso last season. “It was a risky decision to start the race on dry tyres and everyone else on Intermediates.

“I had a tricky start, I could barely get off the line on a damp track and then had a spin at turn 3. Happily, risks sometimes pay off and I capitalised to finish seventh. It was definitely an interesting one!”