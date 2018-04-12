Chalres Leclerc Confident Ahead of First Shanghai Appearance

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver Charles Leclerc is feeling confident ahead of his first-ever Chinese Grand Prix.

Despite having worked his way through the ranks, completing seasons in Formula 3, GP3 and Formula 2 on his way to the top tier, this will be Leclerc’s first time racing at the Shanghai International Circuit, as it’s not a circuit lower Formulas travel to.

“I look forward to going to our next race in China. It was a good race for the team in Bahrain last weekend, with Marcus scoring two points.

“Now that we have started seeing our potential we are all motivated and eager to continue on this positive path.”

Despite his lack of experience at the track and in the car, Leclerc says he’s feeling confident, and that the two points scored by team-mate Marcus Ericsson last time out has buoyed the team on to continue searching for more.

“This will be the third Formula 1 Grand Prix for me, and I am feeling more confident in the car. I have never driven on the circuit at Shanghai before, so it will be an interesting experience that will allow me to continue gaining more experience as a driver.

“The track looks amazing and the fans are always very passionate. Let’s see what is possible for us there.”