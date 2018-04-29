Charles Leclerc: “Incredible Feeling To Score Points”

After a challenging start to his rookie campaign Charles Leclerc says it’s an “incredible feeling” to finally score championship points after finishing a remarkable sixth in the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In a race that witnessed drama throughout, Leclerc not only kept his nose clean but demonstrated strong pace, at one point fending off the Scuderia Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen to maintain a position within the points.

The result gives Leclerc eight championship points, elevating him to thirteenth in the world championship and comes a day after the Monegasque advanced to Q2 for the first time in his career.

“It was an amazing race today – I am very happy with my result,” said Leclerc. “It was definitely eventful, with many incidents on track making it especially challenging and fun to drive.

“I felt comfortable in the car, and did my best to gradually advance to the front of the midfield through the race.

“It is an incredible feeling to score points for the first time in Formula 1.”

The new Alfa Rome/Sauber partnership was expected to be 2018’s backmarker, but as Leclerc and eleventh place finisher Marcus Ericsson demonstrated, the team are now getting on top of their 2018 package.

“As a team, we can see our potential, and know what our strengths are,” Leclerc added.

“I am very pleased, and look forward to continuing on this positive path.”