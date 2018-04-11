Daniel Ricciardo: “Having back-to-back race weekends is perfect”

Daniel Ricciardo will be looking to make up for his disappointing weekend in Bahrain with a strong performance during this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing ace retired from a promising position early on during the Bahrain Grand Prix thanks to a technical issue with his RB14, but having back to back races leaves the Australian without too long to put things right.

“I’m a fan of back-to-back races and it’s good to keep the ball rolling,” said Ricciardo. “Either way, after the first leg you’re keen to race again.

“If you have a good result in the first race then you’re keen to let that continue and even if you have a bad weekend you want to make up for it. For me, having back-to-back race weekends is perfect.”

Ricciardo has yet to finish on the podium at the Shanghai International Circuit during his Formula 1 career, but has hopes that the RB14 can be the car to give him the opportunity to finish inside the top three this Sunday.

“Shanghai is a track that for some reason I didn’t initially get to grips with but over the years it’s become a track I enjoy more and more,” admitted the Australian. “It’s a super technical track, turns 1 and 2 are pretty crazy and hard on the front tyres but if you can manage that you’re normally in for a good race.

“I’m still yet to get a podium there but it’s always a track I’ve had good speed on so hopefully we will have a good chance with the RB14.”