Daniel Ricciardo: “Having back-to-back race weekends is perfect”

Daniel Ricciardo is looking for an immediate response to his retirement in Bahrain this weekend in China
Daniel Ricciardo will be looking to make up for his disappointing weekend in Bahrain with a strong performance during this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing ace retired from a promising position early on during the Bahrain Grand Prix thanks to a technical issue with his RB14, but having back to back races leaves the Australian without too long to put things right.

“I’m a fan of back-to-back races and it’s good to keep the ball rolling,” said Ricciardo.  “Either way, after the first leg you’re keen to race again.

“If you have a good result in the first race then you’re keen to let that continue and even if you have a bad weekend you want to make up for it. For me, having back-to-back race weekends is perfect.”

Ricciardo has yet to finish on the podium at the Shanghai International Circuit during his Formula 1 career, but has hopes that the RB14 can be the car to give him the opportunity to finish inside the top three this Sunday.

“Shanghai is a track that for some reason I didn’t initially get to grips with but over the years it’s become a track I enjoy more and more,” admitted the Australian.  “It’s a super technical track, turns 1 and 2 are pretty crazy and hard on the front tyres but if you can manage that you’re normally in for a good race.

“I’m still yet to get a podium there but it’s always a track I’ve had good speed on so hopefully we will have a good chance with the RB14.”

