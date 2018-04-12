DTM Champion René Rast to Compete in WTCR Wildcard Entry

René Rast will be racing an Audi RS 3 LMS for the first time when he competes in the FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Nürburgring.

Up to two guest entrants per event will receive a “wild card”, to enhance the attractiveness of the WTCR. Six Audi RS 3 LMS cars are registered as regular entrants, for round three there will be an additional entrant with Rast joining the field.

Rast is set to compete for the Audi Sport Team WRT race team in the event.

The 31-year-old is familiar with the Nürburgring, as he is a regular entrant of the 24-hour race – which he will also be contesting the same weekend (10-13 May) as the WTCR.

In the 2014 outing of the 24-hour event, together with his team-mates, Rast claimed overall victory and set a distance record that is yet to be broken

“René will drive our GT3 sports car and additionally tackle the challenge in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“Meeting with the world’s best drivers in a touring car now is fantastic,” said the 2017 DTM Series champion. “I’m looking forward to competing against four world champions and many other title winners.”

Before then Rast has the first race of his DTM title defence at Hockenheim on 4-6 May to focus on.