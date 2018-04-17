Ellinas makes solid start to 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB campaign

Tio Ellinas came away from the opening weekend of the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB series is a positive mood after securing two podium finishes at Brands Hatch.

After qualifying in fourth place, Ellinas made great progress in the wet first race at the Kent circuit after initially losing out on the start, a solid drive including a stunning pass around the outside of Graham Hill bend saw him secure second place.

“Race one was pretty good, I started from fourth and the plan was to get a podium and we managed to do that.” said Ellinas.

“I dropped to fifth but made it back to second and concentrated as I knew I had 15 minutes and a gap of 10s to Dino.

“We managed to get to 3s and put in the fastest lap, so we know we have a fast car in the wet. If I hadn’t been held up with the backmarkers I think I had a chance to catch Dino.”

For the second race Ellinas started from fourth once again after the first five positions of the race one were reversed for the second race grid.

Ellians could have challenged for the victory at times but a small mistake let eventual race winner George Gamble get the upper hand.

“I made a positive start in race two, picked up a place, and passed Jamie Orton but because I ran wide George Gamble got the undercut on us and drove past.

“It was a second place finish again so overall it is a good weekend with two positive podiums. We had a solid two races, so I think it will be a good one at Donington.”

Mark Jenkins, Team Manager of Slidesports Engineering added, “I am very happy. We missed the sweet spot for Tio slightly in qualifying, but we learned and switched it on for him in race one and he did a good job.”

“Race two the conditions were mixed, but he read the conditions and did well.