Eric Boullier Acknowledges that Competition is Tough

Eric Boullier is aware of how tough the competition is in the midfield as McLaren F1 Team prepare for the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Bahrain International Circuit is host of the second round of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship and is a venue that is special for the McLaren team.

“Bahrain is an exciting event for the whole team and a special venue for McLaren.” Said Boullier. “It’s our second home due to the team’s ownership and we always receive a fantastic welcome from our Bahraini hosts.

“The facilities are world-class and it’s a very enjoyable venue at which to host a grand prix.

“The back-to-back races of Bahrain and China pose very different challenges, and, given the most of our personnel don’t travel back to the UK between them, both logistics and car development are two tricky issues that everyone needs to get on top of.

“Speaking of car development, we’re working hard to bring updates to the next two grand prix, which we hope will help our boys continue to put up a good fight.”

Fernando Alonso finished fifth in Australia but both McLaren’s failed to make it into Q3 and Boullier knows they have to keep improving to move up the grid.

“As we saw in Melbourne, our competition is tough.

“We can’t take anything for granted and we know that despite a stronger performance than we’ve seen in recent months, we also benefitted from circumstances around us.

“Our principal targets are further up the grid ahead of us, so we know there’s work to do and our focus is on the development race as well as the race on track.

“The result at Albert Park was a boost that we all needed, but now we must move on, look firmly ahead and keep pushing forward.”