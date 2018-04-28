Esteban Ocon: “It has been a very strong day for us”

Esteban Ocon says it was a “very strong day” for his Sahara Force India F1 Team after he qualified seventh for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Frenchman out-qualified Sergio Pérez for the second time this season and admitted that the VJM11 was good to drive round the Baku Street Circuit.

“It has been a very strong day for us,” said Ocon. “The car is working well and it’s been very enjoyable to drive.

“We’ve made good progress improving the car and we have been quick in every session.”

The midfield in 2018 looks very tight between Force India, Renault Sport Formula One Team, Haas F1 Team and McLaren F1 Team and Ocon believes that they won that battle today but need to make sure they take advantage on race day and score points.

“Today we were the fourth fastest team and we really deserved this result,” said Ocon. “Tomorrow is a big opportunity and we need to make the most of it.”

Last seasons race in Baku saw Ocon collide with Pérez before he came back to rescue some points and the French driver is well aware that being patient during the race, could be crucial.

“We saw last year what can happen here with safety cars and incidents so we need to be patient and stay out of trouble,” said the Frenchman.