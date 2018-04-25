Ex-BTCC Racer Bratt Joins Carrera Cup GB For Donington

Former Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship racer Will Bratt will make his Porsche Carrera Cup GB debut this weekend at Donington Park.

Bratt will return to racing after nearly three years away from competitive action, with his last outing being a one-off Formula Renault 3.5 outing at Silverstone in September 2015.

The thirty year old has struck a deal to compete at Donington with In2 Racing, marking a return to the BTCC support package for the first time since 2013.

Bratt competed in the BTCC for two seasons with Rob Austin Racing, taking five top ten finishes and a best result of sixth in an Audi A4.

The former T-Cars champion will be making his GT racing debut at Donington, having spent seven seasons moving up the single-seater ladder prior to his transition to the BTCC.

“We’ve got the sponsorship budget for a couple of rounds and will see how it goes from there,” Bratt told Motorsport News.

“I haven’t tested the car yet. I should get a day in before the official practice to shake things down. It’s a new car and I just need seat time.

“I’m looking forward to it – for me I just want to have a good time really and do what I can.”