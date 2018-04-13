Ferrari Has A Good Base Line – Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen believes Scuderia Ferrari has a “good base line” after a strong showing in Friday practice at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver finished second behind the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport of Lewis Hamilton in both sessions and was pleased with how the day went.

“It was a pretty good Friday.” Said Raikkonen. “I’m quite happy with the feeling of the car.

“I think we have a pretty good base line to start from, it looks pretty good.

“The car has been quite straightforward since the beginning, so it easy to fine tune things.”

Raikkonen feels the Ferrari still has pace left in it that is still to be found.

“On one lap we had some traffic, I’m sure we could have gone faster.

“In the long run we never really got a proper idea due to the conditions: it started to rain and we had limited running, so it’s a bit tricky to know where we are.”

The rain arrived at the end of second practice to bring a premature end to the session and Raikkonen is aware of the weather being a factor.

“Today it was close, but then tomorrow who knows what the weather will be; things can change a lot from one day to the next”