Ferrari’s Sergio Marchionne: “This Grand Prix confirms that the Scuderia has a great car”

Sergio Marchionne was pleased to see Scuderia Ferrari be the front runners throughout the Bahrain Grand Prix, although he was certain that without Kimi Räikkönen’s pit stop calamity, both he and Sebastian Vettel would have been on the podium.

The Chairman of the Maranello-based squad watched as Vettel held on for victory despite having to manage his tyres longer than they had planned to and despite the close attentions at the end of the race from Valtteri Bottas.

However, Räikkönen’s chaotic second pit stop, which saw his SF71-H released before the left-rear tyre was changed, left one of his mechanics with a broken leg, and Marchionne admitted it was disappointing for the Finn to retire from the race in this fashion.

“First and foremost, I wish our mechanic a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on track soon,” said Marchionne. “The team performed consistently all weekend and we were front runners right from the start of practice.

“It was a difficult race and Sebastian drove like a true champion. I am sorry for Kimi who could certainly have finished on the podium.”

Despite two wins out of two, Marchionne says there is still a lot of work to do in 2018, particularly as there are nineteen races remaining and two extremely strong teams contending with Ferrari at the front of the field.

“This Grand Prix confirms that the Scuderia has a great car, a solid team and two drivers on top form,” added Marchionne. “But it also showed how close things are between us and our rivals, who are very strong.

“That’s why, at the risk of repeating myself, it’s worth pointing out that there is still a long way to go and we have to maintain a high level of concentration, continuing to work diligently and with passion, which is something we are well capable of. It’s the only way we can give our fans other equally satisfying Sundays.”