FIA Representative Downplays Fears Spanish GP is in Danger

Gonzalo Gobert, one of Spain’s FIA representatives, insists the future of the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is not in doubt, despite the unrest in the Catalonia region.

The circuits current contract with Formula One Management (FOM) expires at the end of 2019 but Gobert sees no reason why an extension will not be signed, with all parties looking to see the race stay at the venue for 2020 and beyond, despite the region seeking to gain independence from the rest of Spain.

“As director of another circuit (Valencia), I can tell you that this is purely an administrative matter,” said Gobert to Radio Marca. “The only thing this means is that someone must approve the budgets for the sponsorship of the circuit.

“Chase Carey said that Liberty is delighted with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and the circuit is delighted with F1. I have no doubt that the renewal will be signed.”

The venue has been the host of the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991 after taking over from the Circuito de Jerez, with Nigel Mansell winning the inaugural race after an epic battle down the start/finish straight with Ayrton Senna, while Lewis Hamilton won the race in 2017 after his own duel with Sebastian Vettel.

This year’s race takes place across the weekend of 11-13 May.