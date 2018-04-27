Force India In “Good Shape” in Baku, Feels Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon believes his Sahara Force India F1 Team are in a “good shape” after two strong sessions at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.



The Frenchman finished fifth and seventh in the two sessions and believes the VJM11 is improving after a tough start to the season that has seen the team score only a single point in the opening three Grand Prix.

“I think we are in good shape,” said Ocon. “It’s been a solid day working our way through the job list and improving the car.”

Despite a good Friday showing on the streets of Baku, Ocon knows there is more speed in the car. Street circuits also requires drivers to concentrate even harder with the unforgiving walls and the Frenchman is pleased with the confidence he has built up over the two practice sessions.

“There is more speed to find tonight and tomorrow, but we have done our homework,” said Ocon. “I’ve been building my confidence during the day – which you have to do on a street circuit – and we have the potential for a strong weekend.”

The track failed to improve over the day as many drivers struggled with the run off areas seeing a lot of action.

“The track conditions didn’t really improve as much as I was expecting today,” he admitted. “It was still quite dusty and slippery this evening and it was pretty low grip in the cooler conditions.”