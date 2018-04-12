Force India’s Vijay Mallya: “It’s about maximising every session”

Vijay Mallya says his Sahara Force India F1 Team will continue to fight to reclaim their position at the front of the midfield pack after two relatively disappointing weekends in Australia and Bahrain.

Esteban Ocon scored the Silverstone-based teams first point of 2018 last weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit, but team-mate Sergio Perez is still seeking his first top ten result, while across the two races, only once have either driver made it into the top ten in Qualifying, with Ocon doing so last Saturday.

Despite this, team principal Mallya believes the team are heading in the right direction, and with more updates being brought to the car this weekend for the Chinese Grand Prix, he is hoping for both cars to show good pace and finish inside the top ten.

“It was bittersweet coming away from Bahrain with just a point,” said Mallya. “Yes, it was good to get on the scoreboard, but the potential for more was there.

“Apart from the race result, it was an important weekend of testing and learning about the car. There’s more to come this weekend too as the development race continues.

“The grid was very tight in Bahrain and we expect the same in China. With such small margins, it’s about maximising every session. A small mistake is the difference between making Q3 or dropping out in Q1.

“We will continue working hard this weekend to reclaim out position at the front of the midfield.”