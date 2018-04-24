Fuel Level Rise will not Guarantee Flat Out Racing in 2019 – Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen is pleased that allotted fuel levels will rise from 105 kilograms to 110 kilograms in 2019, although the Dane says the change does not necessarily mean it will create the flat out racing that the FIA and Liberty Media are hoping for.

One of the major criticisms of the sport in recent years has been the need to conserve fuel during the race, which can often lead to lull’s in the action as drivers hold back, but the five kilogram rise in fuel allowance should allow for drivers to push for longer.

Magnussen, who has scored all of Haas F1 Team’s eleven points so far in 2018, says on some tracks it will still not be possible to go flat out for the whole duration of the race, and even those where fuel consumption is low enough to allow drivers to push, drivers will still need to manage their tyres.

“It’ll definitely help,” said Magnussen. “Whether it means that we can run flat out for the whole race, that’s not guaranteed, at least at some tracks.

“Most of the tracks should be fine. You’ll be able to push flat out. I guess at some of the circuits it would mean we carry less fuel than the 110 kilograms, because we won’t need it at all the tracks. But surely at some tracks, I think we might still have to do some lift-and-coast – maybe very little.

“It’s great to see that we have that rule coming. It’ll allow us to not be restricted in terms of fuel, and being able to push flat out for the whole race. You’re still going to have to manage the tyres, though.”