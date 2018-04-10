Gamble happy with opening Carrera Cup GB weekend and ‘Insane’ second race

Porsche Carrera Cup GB rookie George Gamble walked away from the opening weekend of the 2018 championship at Brands Hatch as a race winner after taking victory in the second race.

After qualifying fifth on the grid for the opening race of the weekend, Gamble put in a solid drive in the pouring rain to finish in fourth place, although just off of the podium it was an impressive performance as he finished his first race top of the rookie drivers.

As part of the rule changes for 2018 the race one winner will select at random a ball from a bag between four and six, this duty fell to Dino Zamparelli whose choice saw the top five positions from the race one results reversed, putting Gamble on the front row for the second race, alongside Jamie Orton.

The opening lap of the second race saw Gamble drop to fourth place before a brilliantly timed move at Graham Hill Bend on lap twelve which saw him jump from fourth to second in one move.

A safety car would be deployed to recover Greg Caton’s stricken Porsche from Druids and Fraser Robertson’s car from Clearways after a dramatic roll.

On the restart race leaded Lewis Plato hit the power slightly early on the damp track, dropping to third place before the competitors reached the start line for the restart, Gamble was now in the lead of the race.

A second safety car period would be called after just two more laps of racing when Iain Dockerill and Justin Sherwood collided through Clearways, with the 30 minute time limit approaching and the weather getting worse the decision was taken by the race officials to call the result of the race on lap 25.

“That last race was insane” said an elated Gamble after collecting his maiden victory in the series.

“The rain just changed everything out there and the pace is so hot that you can’t afford to be an inch off line. I had a really good rhythm in the car for much of that race and I just managed to pick my way through the pack.”

“It really is the perfect start to the season and t take my first Porsche win on the first round against some pretty experienced drivers is really special. It’s a real confidence boost to head into the second meeting with my first win under my belt and valuable points for the season ahead.”

Gamble leaves Brands Hatch in third place, just four points behind championship leader Dino Zamparelli.