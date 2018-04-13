GRX TANECO Team Ready to Challenge in World RX

Marcus Gronholm‘s Rallycross outfit has taken a big step forward for 2018 as they step up to the FIA World Rallycross Championship with a new look and new Supercars.

Over the winter, the squad has become GRX TANECO Team and they have secured the services of former Double European Rallycross Champion Timur Timerzyanov. The Russian driver joins Niclas Gronholm in the team, where both men will drive former WRC Hyundai i20 Supercars that have been developed for World RX competition.

After driving with STARD Racing for the past two seasons, Timerzyanov has moved to the team looking for a new challenge and the chance to return to racing in World RX.

“I can’t wait to get started in Barcelona! Everyone has been working really hard to make sure cars are ready and the feeling was very good in testing,” explained Timerzyanov.

“We have come to a very good understanding and we share the same vision. I believe that we’re ready and I’m only thinking about one thing: putting my foot on the accelerator pedal on the start line against our rivals.”

As Niclas Gronholm enters his third season of World RX competition, he brings experience with the team and knowledge of the 12 circuits the series will race at as his preparation for the season ahead.

“Fortunately, I know the team very well, but the car is totally new for me. I don’t have any specific goals at the start of the 2018 season,” said Gronholm.

“I’ll just have to try and improve regularly and secure the best possible results in the races as they come. I don’t feel any particular pressure.”

With eighteen competitors, nine different nationalities and eight different car manufacturers on the grid for the 2018 World RX of Spain, both Grönholm and Timerzyanov are looking to score points at the opening round of the season in Barcelona.