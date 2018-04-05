Haas Shuffles Pit Crew ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix to avoid Australia Chaos Repeat

Guenther Steiner has revealed that the Haas F1 Team has shuffled its pit crew for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix and introduced an extra fail-safe system to prevent a reoccurrence of the mistakes that ruined their promising Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The team principal of the American outfit insists the decision to switch the positions of crew members was not to punish them for the mistakes but to enable them to gain the confidence back again, particularly as they saw a potential two-car top five finish in Australia slip away.

Haas has also introduced an extra pair of eyes to each corner of the car to ensure any problems can be found before the car drives away, with both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean having had to stop on track when the problems with the fitting of the tyres was identified.

“We swapped a few positions, and the main reason is not because they did the mistake, but getting their confidence back,” Steiner is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com in Bahrain. “If you keep on doing the same and the guys are not confident, the risk that you have a mistake again is high, so we swapped positions.

“You pair different people and give them different jobs, because you need so many people anyway, and that is what we did for this race, and that is what we are doing since yesterday practicing. We put an additional person in, so that if it isn’t caught we can stop the car, push it back and put it right.”