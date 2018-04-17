Harper shows class, but rues puncture on debut Carrera Cup GB weekend

Porsche GB 2018/19 Junior Daniel Harper had a positive start to his Porsche Carrera Cup GB career, despite the results not necessarily showing it.

After qualifying third on the grid in his first qualifying session of the season the racing got underway in wet conditions, Harper battled hard throughout the race, only to fall back down the running order with a puncture in the closing stages, putting him out of contention in the race and down the grid for the second race.

“I was really pleased with how qualifying panned out. To finish third fastest was a brilliant result and made clear the pace we had in the car, especially as I was on a lap that could have put me second before I had to pull out due to a spinning car in-front.” said Harper of his qualifying performance.

A spirited fight back in the second race saw Harper make it back up to seventh place whilst taking the fastest lap of the race.

Although a tough début, the young Irishman has put his stamp on the series and will be sure to challenge throughout the year.

“Overall I’m pleased with the weekend. While the puncture was a real disappointment and ruined our chances of front-running results in the two races, we’ve really shown our pace this weekend and proved we can be challenging for the podiums from the off.

“I loved the racing in both races, it was fast, exciting and close-fought. Sadly it took just one piece of contact to spoil the weekend for us, as without the puncture I’m sure we would have continued challenging for the podium in both races.

“Getting the first weekend completed is a huge weight off my shoulders, it was a steep learning curve for me both on and off track, and with the experience under my belt I’m confident that if luck is on our side we can enjoy a really positive weekend at Donington Park”