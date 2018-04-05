“Hope We Can Continue The Momentum” Says Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is hoping to continue the momentum built from Melbourne ahead of the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The new partnership between McLaren F1 Team and Renault Sport saw Alonso secure a fifth place finish in Australia.

“After a positive start to the season I’m already really excited to head to Bahrain and get back in the car.” Said Alonso. “Australia gave us a positive feeling and I hope we can continue that momentum as we head into these back-to-back races.

“I know the team are working hard back at the factory to push through the upgrades that are in the pipeline, as these, along with the development work we’re doing on the chassis and with the power unit, are what will be key to unlocking further performance from our car.”

Alonso is well aware that the team cannot get complacent and take their foot off the throttle in developing the car ahead of pivotal double header.

“We mustn’t get complacent – these two races in Bahrain and Shanghai are tough on the cars and it’s important that we maintain good reliability if we are to maximise our potential.

“The competition is very strong and we need to keep pushing forward for more points.”