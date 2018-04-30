Hülkenberg on Baku Crash: “It’s unfortunate but that’s how it is sometimes”

Nico Hülkenberg was left frustrated after seeing a promising start to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix end in the wall at turn four, with the German crashing out of the race around the Baku Street Circuit for the second consecutive season.

The Renault Sport Formula One Team racer had started the race down in fourteenth on the grid following a gearbox change penalty but was flying in the opening stages to climb to fifth, overtaking both of the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing drivers, amongst others, in the process.

However, the afternoon soon unravelled as Hülkenberg lost the rear of the car at turn four, clouting the wall with the left rear wheel and retiring in the run-off area at turn five with suspension damage, his first non-finish since last year’s Mexican Grand Prix.

“It’s wild and just crazy here as it’s so tight,” said Hülkenberg. “We started well but I just lost the rear end at the end of turn four and that was my race done really.

“I had some rear locking going into that corner and the wind was difficult and it didn’t take much to throw me off. It’s unfortunate but that’s how it is sometimes.

“Let’s look forward to Spain.”