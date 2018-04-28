Hülkenberg Set for Grid Penalty in Baku following Gearbox Change

Nico Hülkenberg looks set to drop five places on the grid for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix after his Renault Sport Formula One Team mechanics changed the gearbox on his R.S.18 between final practice and Qualifying.

The German was forced to miss the final quarter of Saturday morning’s session around the Baku Street Circuit, with the thirty-year-old complaining of issues at the back of the car.

The penalty is likely to see his run of six consecutive races starting from seventh on the grid to end, and it continues a tricky start to the weekend that saw him lose time in both of Friday’s practice sessions, with brake issues in the morning session and a plank issue in the afternoon, caused by the team running the car too close to the ground.

The penalty will come because the gearbox has not completed six consecutive outings, and despite making it through to the top ten shootout once more, he will lose those five spots on the grid once it is confirmed post-session.