“I think we can be better tomorrow,” says Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean believes his Haas F1 Team can be even better on Saturday after an okay Friday at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Haas team are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing Sunday in Melbourne two weeks ago where both Grosjean and team-mate Kevin Magnussen retired when they looked on course for a solid points finish.

Grosjean is focused on Bahrain and believes there is still more pace to be found in the VF-18 after finishing sixth in first practice and eleventh in the later session.

“It was a decent day for use, but I think we can be better tomorrow,” said Grosjean. “The afternoon pace was not as good as the morning.

“My fastest lap was compromised by traffic in the last corner, so I guess there’s a little bit in there. We didn’t do enough for the night, but that’s where practice is good.”

The Frenchman believes the data the team collected around the Bahrain International Circuit on Friday is a strong base to work from in third practice ahead of qualifying as the team look to replicate their impressive qualifying performance from the Australian Grand Prix.

“Now we’ve got a good delta,” said Grosjean, “we can work in FP3 to get ready for qualifying.”