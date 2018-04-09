Kevin Magnussen: “I’m really proud of the team”

Haas F1 Team equalled their best race result in today’s Bahrain Grand Prix with Kevin Magnussen‘s fifth-place finish.

The team had been on course for a haul of points in the Australian Grand Prix, but two errors in both pitstops meant that both Magnussen and his team-mate Romain Grosjean were forced to retire within a lap of each other. This time, there were no such mistakes, and Magnussen was able to show the pace the Haas had been promising through testing.

The Dane did benefit from the retirements of Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen early on in the race but nevertheless managed to hold off Nico Hulkenberg to take fifth place.

Magnussen said that he was proud of the pit-stop crew and the way they recovered from the torrid Australian Grand Prix, claiming they ‘got back to basics’ with it all.

“I’m happy about today,” he said.

“It’s really good to get 10 points and get our championship started. I’m really proud of the team, especially the guys on the pit stops.

“They had a tough time between Australia and here. They kept their heads and got back to basics. They did what they do best and they delivered today.

“I couldn’t really fight with Gasly in the Toro Rosso ahead in fourth, but still, we’re happy with fifth.”