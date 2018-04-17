Kevin Magnussen – “We Had Hoped For More”

Kevin Magnussen admitted his Haas F1 Team had hoped for more than the one point he picked up after finishing tenth at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Danish driver gained one place from his grid position but was disappointed he couldn’t make his strategy pay off due to the timing of the safety car.

“I just got unlucky with the safety car.” Said Magnussen

“Our strategy was paying off to begin with, but then we got the safety car at a bad time. We didn’t get the advantage out of the strategy that we would’ve had otherwise.”

The timing of the safety car ruined a few drivers race and created a dilemma of whether to pit or not but Magnussen is unsure if pitting would have been the best call.

“I don’t know if we should’ve pitted. It was a tough choice. I just think the safety car came at a very unlucky time and it meant we couldn’t score more than the one point.

“That’s still okay, but we had hoped for a bit more.”

The one point from China puts Magnussen on eleven points for the season and the Dane is pleased with the team so far.

“It’s a long season and, hopefully, we’ll keep scoring points. I’m proud of how we’re performing as a team. We need to keep that up.”