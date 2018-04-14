Kimi Raikkonen: “I Wanted More, But Tomorrow is Another Day”

Despite losing out to his team-mate in qualifying for the 2018 Chinese Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen is remaining optimistic of his chances in the race tomorrow and is aiming for victory.

Raikkonen held provisional pole-position throughout the final qualifying session in China before Sebastian Vettel eclipsed the Finn’s time in the final seconds. Raikkonen though, remains content with how things went.

“We have been pretty happy with the way things have been so far this weekend,” said Kimi. “Qualifying today was pretty close; we had two good laps, but unfortunately I lost some speed in the last sector and couldn’t improve.

“Obviously I wanted more, but tomorrow is another day. We‘ll start the race with the Soft tires and our rivals start with the same compound: that will be slightly different compared to the other cars and I think it will be better like this. We did what we think is the best for us and is supposed to give us the best result in the end.”

Raikkonen has fought at the front in both races so far this season before circumstances halted any hopes of a first victory since 2013. Once again, the 2007 world champion is aiming for a race win tomorrow.

“Our aim is to win, first of all we need to do a good job tomorrow and take the most out of it.

“I think we have been ok in all the races so far; we have been extracting more out of the car and learning more about it. We have been pretty consistent and happy with things, obviously we need to improve here and there but that’s a normal and never-ending process”.