Kimi Raikkonen: “We have had good speed at both tracks so far”

Kimi Raikkonen will be looking to put the disappointment of his enforced retirement from last weekends Bahrain Grand Prix with a return to the podium at the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver was on course for a second consecutive podium finish last weekend before an error from his pit crew saw him released in an unsafe manner, while one of his mechanics suffered a broken leg after being hit by Raikkonen’s car.

However, the pleasing thing for the veteran Finn is that the SF71-H has shown to be competitive in both races of the season so far, but he has reservations about what could transpire this weekend in China, particularly if the weather plays a part in proceedings.

“This track is completely different, and the layout and the surface of a circuit make a bigger difference than any other factor,” said Raikkonen. “Whether this is going to favour someone, or it is the same for everybody, we don’t know yet.

“We have had good speed at both tracks so far, so I don’t see why it shouldn’t be the same here. We’ll start tomorrow, see how it is and do our normal program.

“Let’s see how it is going to play out over the weekend, if it will be raining or not. The weather can be a bit tricky here, it’s a bit hard to predict what will happen. It will be interesting to see where we are”.