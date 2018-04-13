Lance Stroll – Shanghai Has “A Nice Flow To It”

Williams Martini Racing driver, Lance Stroll, says that the Shanghai International Circuit has a nice flow to it ahead of the 2018 Chinese Grand Prix.

Last season saw second practice on the Friday red flagged after minimal running in first practice and Stroll remembers it well.

“Last year the weather wasn’t great and I remember it being quite foggy, wet and cold at the start of the weekend.” Said the Canadian.

“That aside, it is a good track to drive as it has high speed corner and there is a nice flow to it.”

Stroll reached the final part of qualifying for the first time last season as he lined up tenth.

However, the race did not go as well as the Canadian was forced to retire on the opening lap after contact with the Sahara Force India F1 Team car of Sergio Perez.

“Last year in qualifying we were quite competitive, but then it was a shame what happened in the race.”

Williams have struggled so far this season and Stroll started last in Bahrain but is hoping for a better weekend in China.

“Hopefully we will have some better weather this year, a better result and that it will be an enjoyable weekend.”