Lance Stroll: “There is a lot of adapting going on throughout the weekend”

Lance Stroll is expecting this weekends Bahrain Grand Prix to be a hot one, but he is eager to put on a good show and bring home the first points of the season for his Williams Martini Racing team.

The Canadian finished fourteenth in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last month but was never in contention for a top ten finish throughout the race, but heading to the Bahrain International Circuit, he feels this weekend can be a ‘good one’ for the Grove-based team.

Stroll admits that the daytime practice sessions in Bahrain will give little indication of the pecking order, particularly as the important sessions – Qualifying and the race – take place at twilight and into the night.

“As usual, this will certainly be a hot weekend,” said Stroll, who retired on lap twelve of his first Bahrain Grand Prix in 2017 after a collision with Carlos Sainz Jr. “I enjoy the track, and it has a good rhythm to it.

“The conditions during the weekend are always tricky because practice is during the day and then qualifying and the race are at night. This means there is a lot of adapting going on throughout the weekend.

“However, I think it is going to be a good one and am looking forward to getting back there.”