Lance Stroll: “We Need Everything To Go Quicker”

Lance Stroll has said that Williams Martini Racing “need everything to go quicker” after the Canadian qualified last for the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Williams found themselves towards to rear of the mid-field at the opening race of the year in Australia and have continued to slip down the field in the desert of Bahrain.

Stroll has struggled throughout the weekend as he attempts to get on top of the FW41 and was disappointed to set a lap-time of 1:31.503, four-tenths slower than his qualifying effort of 2017.

“It has been a really hard weekend,” says Stroll, who was out-qualified by his rookie team-mate Sergey Sirotkin. “It was disappointing for the team with both cars out in Q1 and it was not ideal.”

When asked where the Williams car was lacking compared to its rivals, a downbeat Stroll suggested many areas.

“A lot of things are wrong. The balance isn’t there, the grip is not high enough and we need more speed, so we need everything to go quicker.

“Last year in qualifying, my lap was four tenths better than it was today. In the race, I hope we can go forward, but we don’t have the package today to compete where we want to compete.”