Leclerc Determined to Learn from Qualifying Spin in Bahrain

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver Charles Leclerc says he will learn from his mistake in qualifying and return stronger for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Leclerc lost control of the back end of his C37-Ferrari car in the penultimate corner of the circuit on his final fast lap, spinning off the track and coming to a stop on the outside of turn fourteen. This meant his first time – a 1:31.420s – was his final time for the session, leaving him nineteenth-fastest and ahead only of Lance Stroll.

Though this mistake in only his second Formula 1 qualifying session was disappointing for the Monegasque driver, Leclerc says he will learn from it – and use it to improve in the race, where he feels his pace will be better.

“We had a good Friday, but today was a little bit more tricky,” said Leclerc. “The balance of the car was not quite how I wanted it to be, but I think that I still have some work to do in adapting to this type of car. In particular, I have to learn how to drive with more understeer, which I am struggling with a bit at the moment.

“In the end it was a bit frustrating, but I will definitely learn from this experience and I will do my best to come back stronger in tomorrow’s race. The pace we showed yesterday is promising, so it will be important to make a good start and to recover positions”.