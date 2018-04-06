Lewis Hamilton: “It looks very close between all the teams”

Lewis Hamilton admits that it looks ‘very close’ ahead of the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix between the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport team, Scuderia Ferrari and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

Both sessions on Friday were topped by different drivers, with Daniel Ricciardo in the Red Bull leading the way in the first session before Kimi Raikkonen was fastest in the second for Ferrari.

Hamilton finished fifth in first practice before improving to fourth in the second session.

“It’s been a normal Friday, we’ve got through all our programme,” said Hamilton. “It looks very close between all the teams and we definitely have got some work to do to try and see if we can eke out to be ahead of the others.

“The tyres have felt the best they’ve felt here in years; very stable and with less degradation. The track is great and it’s amazing at night-time.”

The defending world champion is a big fan of the Bahrain International Circuit and is looking forward to the rest of the weekend.

“The hospitality here is really second to none, it’s an enjoyable stay and a great place to work,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton’s progress this weekend has taken a hit on Friday night after it was revealed he would take a five-place grid penalty for changing his gearbox before the mandatory six races elapsed.