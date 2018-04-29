Magnussen edges closer to Race Ban, Sirotkin Handed Spain Grid Drop Penalty

Kevin Magnussen now has eight points on his Superlicence after earning two points for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly in the closing stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Haas F1 Team racer was also handed a ten-second time penalty for the offence that came following the late-race restart following the clash between Aston Martin Red Bull Racing duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, with Magnussen being deemed wholly responsible for the incident with the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver at turn twenty.

“The Stewards examined video evidence and the driver of car 20 caused a collision with car 10,” read the statement from the stewards.

“The driver of car 20 moved unpredictably and unnecessarily to the left and collided with car 10 which was maintaining its direction.

“The Stewards determined that the driver of car 20 was wholly to blame for the collision.”

The penalty had no effect on Magnussen’s finishing position, taking the chequered flag as he did thirteenth and last, but it means he is only four points away from a one-race ban, which comes when a driver attains twelve points on his Superlicence.

Magnussen was not the only driver to be penalised for a collision, with Sergey Sirotkin leaving Baku knowing he will serve a three-place grid drop for the Spanish Grand Prix next month for causing a collision with Sergio Pérez at turn two on the opening lap.

Sirotkin was battling with his Williams Martini Racing team-mate Lance Stroll heading into the turn but struck the back of the Sahara Force India F1 Team VJM11 of Pérez, causing damage to the Mexican’s car.

“The Stewards examined video evidence,” read the stewards statement. “The driver of car 35 drove into the back of car 11.

“The Stewards determined that the driver of car 35 was wholly to blame for the collision.”

With Sirotkin seeing his race ended on that opening lap in the turn three run off after contact between himself, Nico Hülkenberg and Fernando Alonso, he will take the grid drop rather than a time penalty, while he also received his first two penalty points on his Superlicence.

Pérez himself was also handed two penalty points for overtaking Stroll before the safety car line on the first safety car restart, taking his tally to five in the past twelve months, but despite serving a five second penalty in his pit stop, he was able to claim a podium finish in Azerbaijan for the second time in three years.